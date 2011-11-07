Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SUZUKI MOTOR CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23 trln 1.32 trln 2.61 trln (-7.0 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+0.1%) Operating 64.73 68.81 110.00

(-5.9 pct) (+116.1 pct)

(+2.9%) Recurring 67.56 74.94 125.00 (-9.8 pct) (+91.8 pct) (+2.0%) Net

32.01 30.41 50.00

(+5.3 pct) (+143.0 pct) (+10.7%) EPS Y57.06 Y54.36 Y89.13 Diluted EPS

Y52.44 Y49.95 Annual div Y14.00

Y13.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7269.TK1.