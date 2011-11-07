Nov 7 (Reuters) -
UNITED ARROWS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.36
41.39 98.51
(+9.6 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+8.8%)
Operating 4.11 2.66 8.50
(+54.6 pct) (+66.7 pct)
(+15.1%) Recurring 4.15
2.57 8.49
(+61.8 pct) (+56.3 pct) (+17.2%) Net
2.25 253 mln 4.61
(+788.0 pct) (-59.1 pct)
(+28.1%) EPS Y71.14
Y5.99 Y143.91 Diluted EPS
Y70.71 Y5.97
Annual div Y31.00
Y29.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y19.00
Y21.00
NOTE - United Arrows Co Ltd is a maker of up-market casual
clothes.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7606.TK1.