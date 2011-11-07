BRIEF-Iron Mountain appoints Fidelma Russo as chief technology officer
* Iron mountain appoints Fidelma Russo as chief technology officer
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
COSMOS INITIA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 34.56 37.75 80.00 (-8.5 pct) (-61.1 pct) (-21.1%) Operating loss 1.36 loss 1.10 prft 1.20 (-14.9%) Recurring loss 1.63 loss 1.45 prft 600 mln
(-14.5%) Net
loss 1.67 loss 1.86 prft 500 mln (+113.3%) EPS loss Y206.87 loss Y273.32 loss Y11.44 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Cosmos Initia Co Ltd is a major condominium vendor.
MILAN, Feb 8 Italian prosecutors have asked for the CEO of oil and gas group Eni Claudio Descalzi to be sent to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
AMMAN, Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought Oger's 20 percent stake in Jordan's Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion, the bank said on Wednesday.