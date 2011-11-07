Nov 7 (Reuters) -

FUJI SOFT INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 73.50 73.50 Recurring 2.40 1.90 Net 1.50 1.10 NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9749.TK1.