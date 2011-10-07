Oct 7 (Reuters) -
KOSHIDAKA HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
1.82 14.96
(-87.8 pct) (+4.6 pct)
Operating 249 mln 1.79
(-86.0 pct) (+49.5 pct)
Recurring 263 mln 1.88
(-86.0 pct) (+56.0 pct) Net
293 mln 951 mln
(-69.2 pct) (+74.1 pct) EPS
Y12,215.20 Y39,645.59 Annual div
Y10,000.00 Y8,700.00 Y35.00
-Q2 div Y5,000.00 Y2,900.00 Y17.50
-Q4 div Y5,000.00 Y5,800.00 Y17.50
NOTE - Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2157.TK1.