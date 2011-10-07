Oct 7 (Reuters) -

KOSHIDAKA HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.82 14.96

(-87.8 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating 249 mln 1.79

(-86.0 pct) (+49.5 pct) Recurring 263 mln 1.88

(-86.0 pct) (+56.0 pct) Net

293 mln 951 mln

(-69.2 pct) (+74.1 pct) EPS

Y12,215.20 Y39,645.59 Annual div

Y10,000.00 Y8,700.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div Y5,000.00 Y2,900.00 Y17.50 -Q4 div Y5,000.00 Y5,800.00 Y17.50

NOTE - Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2157.TK1.