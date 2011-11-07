Nov 7 (Reuters) -
ADEKA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 85.49
86.08 180.00
(-0.7 pct) (+12.0 pct) (+1.0%)
Operating 4.34 7.36 11.20
(-41.1 pct) (+76.4 pct)
(-23.2%) Recurring 4.02
7.03 11.10
(-42.8 pct) (+86.6 pct) (-22.8%) Net
1.97 3.73 6.30
(-47.1 pct) (+82.4 pct)
(-9.0%) EPS Y19.10
Y36.08 Y60.99 Annual div
Y22.00 Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y11.00
NOTE - Adeka Corp is engaged in fine chemical, food
production.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4401.TK1.