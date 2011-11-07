Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TPR CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 30.20
27.78 63.00
(+8.7 pct) (+44.5 pct) (+14.0%)
Operating 3.73 3.84 6.90
(-2.9 pct)
(-1.6%) Recurring 4.42
4.16 7.90
(+6.2 pct) (-0.5%) Net
3.03 2.35 5.00
(+28.6 pct)
(+7.6%) EPS Y86.56
Y67.37 Y143.08 Diluted EPS
Y86.45 Y67.33
Annual div Y20.00
Y18.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y9.00
NOTE - TPR Co Ltd is a big automobile parts maker, holding
a major share in global cylinder liner market.
