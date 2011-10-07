Oct 7 (Reuters) -

MARUCO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 17.50 18.08 17.80

8.80 (-3.2 pct) (-5.1 pct)

(+1.7%) (+11.1%) Operating 805 mln 535 mln 1.20

340 mln

(+50.5 pct) (+128.0 pct) (+48.9%)

Recurring 847 mln 541 mln 1.20 340 mln

(+56.4 pct) (+145.0 pct) (+41.6%)

Net 1.36 13 mln

600 mln 250 mln

(-55.8%)

EPS Y44.54 Y0.44

Y19.68 Y8.20 Shares 32 mln 32 mln

Annual div Y8.00 Y5.00

Y8.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50 Y4.00 -Q4 div Y5.50 Y2.50 Y4.00

NOTE - Maruco Co Ltd manufactures and sells womens underwear.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

