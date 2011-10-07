Oct 7 (Reuters) -
MARUCO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 17.50 18.08 17.80
8.80 (-3.2 pct) (-5.1 pct)
(+1.7%) (+11.1%)
Operating 805 mln 535 mln 1.20
340 mln
(+50.5 pct) (+128.0 pct) (+48.9%)
Recurring 847 mln 541 mln
1.20 340 mln
(+56.4 pct) (+145.0 pct) (+41.6%)
Net 1.36 13 mln
600 mln 250 mln
(-55.8%)
EPS Y44.54 Y0.44
Y19.68 Y8.20
Shares 32 mln 32 mln
Annual div Y8.00 Y5.00
Y8.00 -Q2 div Y2.50
Y2.50 Y4.00 -Q4 div
Y5.50 Y2.50 Y4.00
NOTE - Maruco Co Ltd manufactures and sells womens
underwear.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9980.TK1.