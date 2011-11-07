Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 54.73 54.00 Operating 3.20 2.10 Recurring 647 mln 100 mln Net loss 158 mln loss 400 mln

NOTE - Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd is a major maker of titanium oxide. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4028.TK1.