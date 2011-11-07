Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SHIN-KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.75
9.98 19.54
(-2.4 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-1.5%)
Operating 1.73 1.55 2.79
(+11.3 pct) (-7.8 pct)
(+7.1%) Recurring 1.62
1.43 2.65
(+13.5 pct) (-6.8 pct) (+4.2%) Net
975 mln 765 mln 1.55
(+27.3 pct) (-17.6 pct)
(+16.6%) EPS Y17.75
Y13.93 Y28.17 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Shin-Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd is a regional
railway operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
