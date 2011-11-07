Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KANEFUSA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.49
6.77 15.00
(+10.5 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+9.6%)
Operating 512 mln 272 mln 1.13
(+88.3 pct)
(+85.6%) Recurring 356 mln
139 mln 1.05 (+156.1
pct) (+116.2%) Net
173 mln 99 mln 580 mln
(+74.9 pct)
(+101.3%) EPS Y12.46
Y7.13 Y41.72 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Kanefusa Corp is a specialised maker of industrial
cutters.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5984.TK1.