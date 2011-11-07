Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.99 21.83 43.20 (-8.4 pct) (+45.7 pct) (-5.8%) Operating 430 mln 600 mln 740 mln

(-28.3 pct) (-78.8%) Recurring 555 mln 680 mln 1.00 (-18.4 pct) (-72.7%) Net

prft 84 mln loss 944 mln prft 320 mln

EPS prft Y2.99 loss Y33.53 prft Y11.36 Annual div

Y14.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Aska Pharmaceutical Co Ltd makes hormonal and intestinal medicines.

