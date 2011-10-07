Oct 7 (Reuters) -
HOKUYU LUCKY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.71
21.54 43.00
(+0.8 pct) (-0.3%)
Operating 270 mln 46 mln 500 mln
(+481.8 pct)
(+57.3%) Recurring prft 206 mln loss
30 mln prft 400 mln
(+97.2%) Net
103 mln 129 mln 190 mln
(-20.4 pct) (-14.5%)
EPS Y16.30 Y19.99
Y30.05 Shares 6 mln
6 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Hokuyu Lucky Co Ltd operates supermarkets in
northern Japan.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2747.TK1.