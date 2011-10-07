Oct 7 (Reuters) -

HOKUYU LUCKY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.71 21.54 43.00 (+0.8 pct) (-0.3%) Operating 270 mln 46 mln 500 mln

(+481.8 pct) (+57.3%) Recurring prft 206 mln loss 30 mln prft 400 mln

(+97.2%) Net

103 mln 129 mln 190 mln

(-20.4 pct) (-14.5%)

EPS Y16.30 Y19.99

Y30.05 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Hokuyu Lucky Co Ltd operates supermarkets in northern Japan.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

