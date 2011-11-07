BRIEF-Masmovil buys back convertible debt from FCC for 28.9 mln euros
* Said on Tuesday it has bought back convertible debt from FCC for 28.9 million euros ($30.8 million)
AMANO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.61 39.93 88.70 (+6.7 pct) (+5.6 pct) (+6.5%) Operating 2.48 1.23 5.80
(+101.7 pct) (+572.7 pct) (+32.3%) Recurring 2.70 1.44 6.20 (+86.9 pct) (+260.2 pct) (+28.9%) Net
1.34 478 mln 3.10
(+179.1 pct) (+785.9 pct) (+1.2%) EPS Y17.45 Y6.25 Y40.47 Annual div
Y26.00 Y26.00 -Q2 div Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q4 div Y13.00
Y13.00
NOTE - Amano Corp is a major timerecorder manufacturer.
Feb 8 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, agreed to appoint three directors and return $3.4 billion to shareholders.
* Says it bought 189,000 shares (0.5 percent stake) back at T$15.7 million in total during Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 24, 2017