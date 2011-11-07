Nov 7 (Reuters) -

AMANO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.61 39.93 88.70 (+6.7 pct) (+5.6 pct) (+6.5%) Operating 2.48 1.23 5.80

(+101.7 pct) (+572.7 pct) (+32.3%) Recurring 2.70 1.44 6.20 (+86.9 pct) (+260.2 pct) (+28.9%) Net

1.34 478 mln 3.10

(+179.1 pct) (+785.9 pct) (+1.2%) EPS Y17.45 Y6.25 Y40.47 Annual div

Y26.00 Y26.00 -Q2 div Y13.00 Y13.00

-Q4 div Y13.00

Y13.00

NOTE - Amano Corp is a major timerecorder manufacturer.

