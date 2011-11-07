Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOUKEI COMPUTER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.52 10.72 Operating 1.51 1.58 Recurring 1.67 1.72 Net 892 mln 991 mln

NOTE - Toukei Computer Co Ltd develops computer software.

