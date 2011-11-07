Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KISSEI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.80 30.98 64.60 (+2.7 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+0.3%) Operating 3.56 2.78 6.50

(+28.1 pct) (-28.1 pct)

(+0.6%) Recurring 3.96 2.95 7.20 (+34.3 pct) (-28.4 pct) (+3.8%) Net

2.47 1.45 4.60

(+70.6 pct) (-39.8 pct) (+14.9%) EPS Y46.67 Y26.70 Y89.37 Annual div

Y36.00 Y34.00 -Q2 div Y18.00 Y17.00

-Q4 div Y17.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical maker.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4547.TK1.