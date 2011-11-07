Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOKYO KOHTETSU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.23 7.33 16.30 (+12.2 pct) (+24.7 pct) (+9.0%) Operating 657 mln 712 mln 1.47

(-7.7 pct) (+7.3 pct)

(+8.5%) Recurring 680 mln 751 mln 1.50 (-9.4 pct) (+11.0 pct) (+5.5%) Net

373 mln 447 mln 830 mln

(-16.5 pct) (+10.7 pct) (+5.9%) EPS Y21.44 Y25.68 Y47.67 Shares 17 mln 17 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Tokyo Kohtetsu Co Ltd produces steel materials, billets.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

