Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 81.12 72.51 179.00 (+11.9 pct) (+24.9 pct) (+10.2%) Operating 4.32 3.26 8.20

(+32.2 pct) (+114.8 pct)

(+4.4%) Recurring 4.94 3.88 9.00 (+27.2 pct) (+128.2 pct) (+1.7%) Net

3.01 3.31 5.95

(-9.2 pct) (+258.1 pct) (+0.3%) EPS Y72.90 Y8,026.99 Y144.22 Annual div

Y29.00 Y29.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y29.00

Y29.00

NOTE - Ship Healthcare Holdings Inc sells medical equipment..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3360.TK1.