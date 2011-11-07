BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q4 adjusted EBITDA drops to SEK 6.7 mln
* Q4 sales 38.4 million Swedish crowns ($4.32 million) versus 32.7 million crowns year ago
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 81.12 72.51 179.00 (+11.9 pct) (+24.9 pct) (+10.2%) Operating 4.32 3.26 8.20
(+32.2 pct) (+114.8 pct)
(+4.4%) Recurring 4.94 3.88 9.00 (+27.2 pct) (+128.2 pct) (+1.7%) Net
3.01 3.31 5.95
(-9.2 pct) (+258.1 pct) (+0.3%) EPS Y72.90 Y8,026.99 Y144.22 Annual div
Y29.00 Y29.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y29.00
Y29.00
NOTE - Ship Healthcare Holdings Inc sells medical equipment..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3360.TK1.
* Q2 2016/17 revenue 111.0 million Swedish crowns ($12.50 million) versus 11.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue rose by 44 pct to 15.9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.91 million)