UPDATE 4-Scandal-hit Fillon sorry, but staying in French presidency race
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
RORZE CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.80 5.60 Operating
52 mln 77 mln Recurring 520 mln 528 mln Net 374 mln 396 mln
NOTE - Rorze Corporation is a maker of conveyers for semiconductor wafers, glass substrates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6323.TK1.
* Says his wife's work was legal but he now regrets the practice
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
Feb 6 A company that operates red-light traffic cameras will pay Chicago $20 million to settle a lawsuit arising from a bribery scheme between the firm's former chief executive and a city transportation official, officials said on Monday.