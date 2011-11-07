Nov 7 (Reuters) -
HARIMA B STEM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.99
7.82 16.50
(+2.2 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+1.0%)
Operating 126 mln 101 mln 405 mln
(+24.2 pct) (+6.5 pct)
(+6.4%) Recurring 136 mln
103 mln 440 mln (+32.4
pct) (+13.8 pct) (+4.9%) Net
54 mln 7 mln 185 mln
(+677.5 pct) (-9.7 pct)
(+32.2%) EPS Y11.49
Y1.48 Y38.84 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Harima B Stem Corp offers building maintenance and
cleaning services.
