Feb 7 (Reuters) -

ALL ABOUT INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

March 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 2.70 Operating 45 mln Recurring 48 mln Net loss 48 mln

NOTE - All About Inc offers online guides for hundreds of topics from PCs to fashion.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2454.TK1.