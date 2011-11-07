Nov 7 (Reuters) -

JUKI CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 60.10 27.73 (+116.8 pct) (-41.7 pct) Operating loss 775 mln loss 11.54 Recurring prft 2.46 loss 10.66 Net prft 1.68 loss 9.98 EPS prft Y13.03 loss Y77.19 Annual div Y3.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div Y3.00 nil

NOTE - Juki Corp is a major maker of industrial sewing machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6440.TK1.