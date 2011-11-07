Nov 7 (Reuters) -
JUKI CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 60.10
27.73 (+116.8 pct) (-41.7 pct)
Operating loss 775 mln loss 11.54 Recurring
prft 2.46 loss 10.66 Net prft 1.68
loss 9.98 EPS prft Y13.03 loss Y77.19
Annual div Y3.00 nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00 nil
NOTE - Juki Corp is a major maker of industrial sewing
machines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6440.TK1.