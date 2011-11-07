Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NAKABOHTEC CORROSION PROTECTING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.97 2.88 10.20 (+3.1 pct) (-13.2 pct) (+10.6%) Operating loss 375 mln loss 399 mln prft 530 mln (+56.5%) Recurring loss 354 mln loss 379 mln prft 560 mln

(+49.4%) Net

loss 220 mln loss 227 mln prft 310 mln

(+60.1%)

EPS loss Y42.69 loss Y44.02 prft Y59.94 Shares 5 mln

5 mln Annual div

Y24.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y24.00

NOTE - Nakabohtec Corrosion Protecting Co Ltd specialises in anti-corrosion work for steel structures.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1787.TK1.