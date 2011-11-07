Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NAKABOHTEC CORROSION PROTECTING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.97
2.88 10.20
(+3.1 pct) (-13.2 pct) (+10.6%)
Operating loss 375 mln loss 399 mln prft 530 mln
(+56.5%) Recurring loss 354 mln loss
379 mln prft 560 mln
(+49.4%) Net
loss 220 mln loss 227 mln prft 310 mln
(+60.1%)
EPS loss Y42.69 loss Y44.02
prft Y59.94 Shares 5 mln
5 mln Annual div
Y24.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y24.00
NOTE - Nakabohtec Corrosion Protecting Co Ltd specialises
in anti-corrosion work for steel structures.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1787.TK1.