Nov 7 (Reuters) -

VITAL KSK HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 265.81 264.20 538.60 (+0.6 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+1.2%) Operating loss 312 mln prft 1.20 prft 200 mln

(+29.5 pct)

Recurring 1.27 2.66 3.23 (-52.3 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+53.9%) Net

1.36 1.47 2.54

(-7.6 pct) (+8.1 pct)

EPS Y22.90 Y24.02 Y42.86 Annual div

Y12.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div nil

Y6.00

NOTE - Vital KSK Holdings Inc is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3151.TK1.