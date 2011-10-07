Oct 7 (Reuters) -

JAPAN PROCESS DEVELOPMENT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.04 1.05 2.10 5.00 (-0.5 pct) (0.0 pct) Operating loss 27 mln loss 30 mln prft 21 mln prft 260 mln Recurring loss 16 mln loss 18 mln prft 37 mln prft 300 mln Net loss 13 mln loss 21 mln prft 12 mln prft 165 mln EPS loss Y2.37 loss Y3.90 prft Y2.16 prft Y29.76

NOTE - Japan Process Development Co Ltd is a software developer.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9651.TK1.