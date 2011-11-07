Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KAZOKUTEI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.31 6.81 8.92
(-7.4 pct) (+1.5 pct)
Operating 105 mln 206 mln 331 mln
(-49.2 pct) (-11.0 pct)
Recurring 124 mln 209 mln 359 mln
(-40.5 pct) (-11.8 pct)
Net loss 101 mln prft 58 mln prft 18 mln
(+73.9 pct)
EPS loss Y14.41 prft Y8.38 prft Y2.56
NOTE - Kazokutei Co Ltd is an operator of Japanese soba
noodle restaurants.
