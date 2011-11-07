Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KAZOKUTEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

6.31 6.81 8.92

(-7.4 pct) (+1.5 pct) Operating 105 mln 206 mln 331 mln

(-49.2 pct) (-11.0 pct) Recurring 124 mln 209 mln 359 mln

(-40.5 pct) (-11.8 pct) Net loss 101 mln prft 58 mln prft 18 mln

(+73.9 pct) EPS loss Y14.41 prft Y8.38 prft Y2.56

NOTE - Kazokutei Co Ltd is an operator of Japanese soba noodle restaurants.

