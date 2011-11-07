BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental updates on disposal of shares of co by chairman, Green Logic Investment
* disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders
TSUNODA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 108 mln 108 mln 217 mln 439 mln
(0.0 pct) (-0.1 pct)
Operating 23 mln 25 mln
43 mln 102 mln
(-7.9 pct) (-14.8 pct)
Recurring 27 mln 27 mln
47 mln 111 mln
(+1.2 pct) (-14.9 pct)
Net 22 mln 25 mln
28 mln 67 mln
(-10.4 pct) (+27.3 pct)
EPS Y4.60 Y5.08
Y5.66 Y13.54
NOTE - Tsunoda Co Ltd is a long-established bicycle maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7308.TK1.
