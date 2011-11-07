Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TSUNODA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 108 mln 108 mln 217 mln 439 mln

(0.0 pct) (-0.1 pct)

Operating 23 mln 25 mln

43 mln 102 mln

(-7.9 pct) (-14.8 pct)

Recurring 27 mln 27 mln

47 mln 111 mln

(+1.2 pct) (-14.9 pct)

Net 22 mln 25 mln

28 mln 67 mln

(-10.4 pct) (+27.3 pct)

EPS Y4.60 Y5.08

Y5.66 Y13.54

NOTE - Tsunoda Co Ltd is a long-established bicycle maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7308.TK1.