Nov 7 (Reuters) -

VITAL KSK HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 265.81 269.10 Operating loss 312 mln loss 200 mln Recurring 1.27 1.28 Net 1.36 830 mln

NOTE - Vital KSK Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3151.TK1.