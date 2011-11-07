Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TAIKO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Sept 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 3.02 Operating 547 mln Recurring 546 mln Net 405 mln

NOTE - Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4574.TK1.