Nov 7 (Reuters) -
HORIBA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
87.65 82.71 122.00
(+6.0 pct) (+13.8 pct)
Operating 9.71 7.77 13.50
(+24.9 pct) (+263.3 pct)
Recurring 9.41 7.74 13.50
(+21.5 pct) (+255.5 pct) Net
5.89 5.01 8.50
(+17.7 pct) (+289.3 pct) EPS
Y139.36 Y118.43 Y200.98
Diluted EPS Y139.05 Y118.21
NOTE - Horiba Ltd is a leading maker of measuring
instruments and analysers for environmental pollution.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
