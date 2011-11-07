BRIEF-Pegavision to pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
CHUO BUSSAN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 66.81 67.01 125.70 (-0.3 pct) (-3.1 pct) (-3.8%) Operating 742 mln 546 mln 1.19
(+35.7 pct) (+102.6 pct) (+10.3%) Recurring 918 mln 789 mln 1.56 (+16.3 pct) (+15.2 pct) (+1.0%) Net
406 mln 260 mln 920 mln
(+56.2 pct) (-49.5 pct) (+36.6%) EPS Y36.97 Y23.67 Y83.70 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Chuo Bussan Corp is a major wholesaler of toiletries.
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
