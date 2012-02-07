Feb 7 (Reuters) -

IMMUNO BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 910 mln 910 mln Operating 15 mln 10 mln Recurring 40 mln 25 mln Net 30 mln 20 mln

NOTE - Immuno Biological Laboratories Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4570.TK1.