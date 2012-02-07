BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
IMMUNO BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 910 mln 910 mln Operating 15 mln 10 mln Recurring 40 mln 25 mln Net 30 mln 20 mln
NOTE - Immuno Biological Laboratories Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4570.TK1.
* Spectral to file final PMA module with the FDA for its toraymyxin(tm) treatment of endotoxemic septic shock
* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings - received favorable opinion in litigation with actavis laboratories regarding proposed generic version of zohydro er