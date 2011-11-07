Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KOKEN LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

6.00 5.05 8.80

(+18.7 pct) (-12.6 pct) Operating 717 mln 422 mln 1.10

(+69.7 pct) (-5.0 pct) Recurring 673 mln 345 mln 1.03

(+95.0 pct) (+2.9 pct) Net

335 mln 162 mln 530 mln

(+106.2 pct) (-24.0 pct) EPS Y66.29 Y32.15 Y104.80 Diluted EPS Y65.89

NOTE - Koken Ltd is a leading maker of gas and dust masks.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

