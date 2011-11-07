Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KOKEN LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.00 5.05 8.80
(+18.7 pct) (-12.6 pct)
Operating 717 mln 422 mln 1.10
(+69.7 pct) (-5.0 pct)
Recurring 673 mln 345 mln 1.03
(+95.0 pct) (+2.9 pct) Net
335 mln 162 mln 530 mln
(+106.2 pct) (-24.0 pct)
EPS Y66.29 Y32.15 Y104.80
Diluted EPS Y65.89
NOTE - Koken Ltd is a leading maker of gas and dust masks.
