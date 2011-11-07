Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ID HOME CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

39.11 31.40 56.46

(+24.6 pct) Operating 3.58 3.63 5.68

(-1.5 pct) Recurring 3.37 3.46 5.40

(-2.6 pct) Net

1.99 2.06 3.18

(-3.2 pct) EPS

Y449.64 Y1,542.11 Y715.44 Diluted EPS Y428.76

NOTE - ID Home Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3274.TK1.