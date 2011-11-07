Nov 7 (Reuters) -

EPS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 32.04 29.45 35.07

16.99 (+8.8 pct) (+25.0 pct)

(+9.5%) (+11.1%) Operating 4.80 4.42 4.82

1.96 (+8.8 pct) (+10.2 pct)

(+0.4%) (-1.6%) Recurring 4.79 4.44 4.80

1.93 (+7.8 pct) (+9.7 pct)

(+0.1%) (-3.1%) Net 2.17 2.19 2.26

841 mln

(-1.0 pct) (+27.9 pct) (+3.9%)

(+17.5%) EPS Y12,137.09 Y12,255.44 Y12,612.01

Y4,705.18 Diluted EPS Y12,128.34 Y12,241.68

Annual div Y3,500.00 Y5,100.00 Y3,500.00 -Q2 div Y1,600.00 Y3,200.00 Y1,600.00 -Q4 div Y1,900.00 Y1,900.00 Y1,900.00

NOTE - EPS Co Ltd conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical makers.

