Nov 7 (Reuters) -
VT HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.39
47.23 94.00
(-8.1 pct) (+13.5 pct) (+1.4%)
Operating 2.90 2.83 6.20
(+2.6 pct) (+96.8 pct)
(+4.7%) Recurring 2.83
2.69 6.00
(+5.3 pct) (+114.3 pct) (+5.3%) Net
2.48 1.32 4.00
(+87.8 pct) (+134.5 pct)
(+44.7%) EPS Y72.10
Y38.67 Y116.51 Diluted EPS
Y69.94 Y36.67
Annual div Y16.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y8.00
NOTE - VT Holdings is a car dealer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7593.TK1.