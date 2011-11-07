Nov 7 (Reuters) -

MIE KOTSU GROUP HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 46.49 48.12 106.00 (-3.4 pct) (-5.4 pct) (-1.9%) Operating 1.74 1.44 4.20

(+20.9 pct) (-31.2 pct) (+16.8%) Recurring 1.42 1.06 3.00 (+33.4 pct) (-34.0 pct) (+13.4%) Net

760 mln 323 mln 1.40

(+135.4 pct) (-68.3 pct) (-5.8%) EPS Y8.64 Y3.67 Y15.90 Annual div

Y4.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc is the full company name.

