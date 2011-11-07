Nov 7 (Reuters) -

NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.00 56.00 Operating 2.60 3.80 Recurring 2.20 3.60 Net 1.10 2.00 NOTE - Nippon Carbide Industries Co Inc is a chemical company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4064.TK1.