Nov 7 (Reuters) -
DAINIPPON SCREEN MANUFACTURING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 123.02
110.41 249.00
(+11.4 pct) (+63.8 pct) (-2.3%)
Operating 9.00 11.04 14.00
(-18.5 pct)
(-47.8%) Recurring 8.82
10.97 13.00
(-19.6 pct) (-51.0%) Net
6.53 9.58 10.00
(-31.9 pct)
(-61.1%) EPS Y27.51
Y40.37 Y42.13 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd is a maker of
precision machinery. Noted for electronic colour scanners for
printing plates.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7735.TK1.