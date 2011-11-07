Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SUGAI CHEMICAL

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.83 3.06 6.50 (-40.3 pct) Operating loss 279 mln 193 mln loss 160 mln

Recurring loss 332 mln prft 132 mln loss 250 mln Net loss 436 mln prft 79 mln loss 370 mln EPS loss Y31.83 prft Y5.83 loss Y27.00 Annual div nil nil Y2.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Sugai Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a specialist maker of intermediates for dyestuffs, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals

