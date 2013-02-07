BRIEF-Pareteum Corp announces pricing of public offering of 2.33 mln shares
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
Feb 07 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.95 trln 1.82 trln Operating 46.43 loss 91.73 Pretax 29.43 loss 105.91 Net loss 10.76 loss 158.97 EPS loss 10.72 yen loss 158.40 yen EPS Diluted loss 10.72 yen loss 158.40 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
* Global survey predicts business travel reductions (Adds further executive comments)
March 10 Facebook Inc signed a deal with Major League Soccer and Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc on Friday to stream at least 22 matches in English during the 2017 regular season.