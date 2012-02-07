Feb 7 (Reuters) -

TOYOTA MOTOR

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.87 trln 4.67 trln

(+4.1 pct) Operating 149.68 99.07 (+51.1 pct)

Pretax 198.60 129.67

(+53.2 pct) Net 80.94

93.63 (-13.5 pct) EPS

Y25.81 Y29.86 Diluted Y25.81 Y29.86 EPS

NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

