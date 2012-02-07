Feb 7 (Reuters) -

HORAI

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to end

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.21 1.35 5.41

(-10.2 pct) Operating 21 mln 74 mln 400 mln

(-71.0 pct) Recurring 51 mln 104 mln 530 mln

(-50.6 pct) Net 179 mln 46 mln 490 mln

(+287.2 pct) EPS Y12.84 Y3.32 Y35.03

NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life insurance policies and management of real estates

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9679.TK1.