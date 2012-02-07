Feb 7 (Reuters) -
HORAI
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to end
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 1.21 1.35 5.41
(-10.2 pct)
Operating 21 mln 74 mln 400 mln
(-71.0 pct)
Recurring 51 mln 104 mln 530 mln
(-50.6 pct)
Net 179 mln 46 mln 490 mln
(+287.2 pct)
EPS Y12.84 Y3.32 Y35.03
NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life
insurance policies and management of real estates
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9679.TK1.