BRIEF-Spectral to file final PMA module with FDA for endotoxemic septic shock treatment
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
CARENET INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.65 2.02 Operating loss 289 mln loss 35 mln Recurring loss 289 mln loss 38 mln Net loss 502 mln loss 90 mln EPS loss 9,655.52 yen loss 1,749.29 yen Div nil 65.00 yen
NOTE - CareNet Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2150.TK1.
* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings - received favorable opinion in litigation with actavis laboratories regarding proposed generic version of zohydro er
* Fibrocell announces dosing of first patient in phase i/ii clinical trial of fcx-007 gene therapy for treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa