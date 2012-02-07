Feb 7 (Reuters) -
SAKAI CHEMICAL
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
59.82 66.34 80.00
(-9.8 pct)
Operating 3.71 6.05 4.50
(-38.8 pct)
Recurring 3.78 5.91 4.70
(-36.0 pct) Net
1.26 3.02 1.20
(-58.2 pct) EPS
Y12.79 Y30.52 Y12.19
Annual div Y8.00
NOTE - Sakai Chemical Industry Co Ltd manufactures mainly
inorganic chemicals
