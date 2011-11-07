Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NIHON DEMPA KOGYO
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales
25.95 28.25 55.00
(-8.1 pct)
Operating 1.08 1.48 2.50
(-27.3 pct) Pretax
779 mln 1.30 2.20
(-40.1 pct) Net
820 mln 1.32 2.00
(-37.6 pct) EPS
Y41.81 Y67.05 Y101.89
Diluted Y41.81 Y67.05
EPS Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer
of quartz electronic parts
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules
(IFRS).)
