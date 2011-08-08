Aug 8 (Reuters) -
NICHIAS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.20
33.38 70.00 144.00
(-0.5 pct) (+18.9 pct)
Operating 2.92 2.56 5.40
10.60 (+14.1 pct) (+208.9 pct)
Recurring 2.94
2.36 5.30 10.30
(+24.5 pct) (+136.5 pct) Net
1.87 793 mln 3.30
6.20 (+136.3 pct) (+50.7 pct)
EPS Y15.77
Y6.67 Y27.76 Y52.15
Diluted EPS Y15.74 Y6.67
NOTE - Nichias Corp is a manufacturer of ceramic
construction materials.
