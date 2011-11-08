Nov 8 (Reuters) -
UKC HLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 138.75
148.25 270.00
(-6.4 pct) (-11.1%)
Operating 2.18 2.38 3.60
(-8.5 pct)
(-18.8%) Recurring 1.72
2.06 3.30
(-16.4 pct) (-14.5%) Net
736 mln 1.14 2.00
(-35.1 pct)
(-13.6%) EPS Y46.92
Y79.73 Y127.39 Annual div
Y35.00 Y35.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y35.00
Y35.00
NOTE - UKC Hldings Corp is the full company name.
