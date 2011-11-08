Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MARUICHI STEEL TUBE LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 59.41
56.35 122.00
(+5.4 pct) (+19.4 pct) (+5.4%)
Operating 8.28 8.95 15.50
(-7.4 pct) (+210.3 pct)
(-6.1%) Recurring 9.55
10.39 17.40
(-8.0 pct) (+216.2 pct) (-6.6%) Net
4.80 5.53 9.20
(-13.3 pct) (+245.8 pct)
(-9.9%) EPS Y56.17
Y63.68 Y107.83 Diluted EPS
Y56.13 Y63.65
Annual div Y46.00
Y46.50
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y31.50
Y26.00
NOTE - Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd is a steel pipe maker.
