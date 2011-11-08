Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 733.40 762.86 1.52 trln (-3.9 pct) (+5.5 pct) (-2.7%) Operating 13.68 15.83 41.00

(-13.6 pct) (+121.0 pct)

(-8.9%) Recurring 12.46 16.63 42.00 (-25.1 pct) (+145.3 pct) (-5.7%) Net

2.77 5.02 13.00

(-44.9 pct) (+7.0%) EPS Y4.30 Y7.80 Y20.21 Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y11.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y9.00

NOTE - Toppan Printing Co Ltd is involved in commercial and publication printing and packaging.

