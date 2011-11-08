Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 733.40
762.86 1.52 trln
(-3.9 pct) (+5.5 pct) (-2.7%)
Operating 13.68 15.83 41.00
(-13.6 pct) (+121.0 pct)
(-8.9%) Recurring 12.46
16.63 42.00
(-25.1 pct) (+145.3 pct) (-5.7%) Net
2.77 5.02 13.00
(-44.9 pct)
(+7.0%) EPS Y4.30
Y7.80 Y20.21 Annual div
Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Toppan Printing Co Ltd is involved in commercial and
publication printing and packaging.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7911.TK1.